Bad weather to pile on misery amid train strike

Wales could face travel chaos on Saturday as heavy rain causes disruption on the roads amid a strike by some train drivers.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Wales from Pembrokshire to Monmouthshire, with downpours causing flooding on roads and making journey times longer.

Flooding of homes and businesses is also possible. The rain, at times heavy, is set to hit parts of south Wales between 2pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday.

The weather warnings come as train drivers in 11 companies, belonging to the Aslef union, will strike in a long-running dispute over pay.

For Great Western Railway, an extremely limited service will operate, starting at 7.30am and ending at around 9.30pm. The only open routes will be in England between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads (trains will not stop at Bath Spa); Reading and Oxford; and Reading and Basingstoke.

Transport for Wales will run a normal service.

The Met Office said: “Rain is expected to develop across south Wales and south-west England during Saturday afternoon, moving slowly east to clear most areas early on Sunday morning.

“Although the most persistent rain is expected over hills, periods of heavy rain are expected almost anywhere. 15-25 mm is expected quite widely, with some places seeing 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and south-west England.

“Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts of 45-55 mph over hills and around coasts.”

‘Saturated ground’

The Met Office has warned that “heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel” during the yellow weather warning.

It added: “Rain will turn persistent and heavy at times across the warning area through Saturday afternoon and evening.

“Accumulations of 20 to 30 mm are expected with 45 mm possible on high ground.

“Given existing saturated ground there is a risk of some localised flooding.”

Beyond that, the Met Office weather outlook for Sunday to Tuesday states: “Rain across England and Wales will slowly clear Sunday, with blustery showers following to the north.

“Showers in the north die out Monday, with many areas dry Tuesday.

“Fog later.”

Passengers have been urged to plan ahead and check before they travel throughout the whole weekend due to the planned strike.

