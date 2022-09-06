Ban for live animal prizes backed in Pembrokeshire

Katy Jenkins, Local Democracy Reporter

Live animals will no longer be given as prizes at events on Pembrokeshire council land, the sixth local authority in Wales to do so, as a call for an “outright ban” is backed.

Five other councils have supported the RSPCA campaign including the Vale of Glamorgan, Newport, Caerphilly, Wrexham and Conwy.

A Notice of Motion calling for the council to join other authorities in Wales to ban live animals as prizes was brought to the council’s cabinet this week.

The issue predominantly concerns goldfish at events such as fairs on council land.

Councillor Alistair Cameron tabled the motion and highlighted an RSPCA Cymru campaign opposing the giving of pets as prizes.

“Goldfish are easily stressed and very often fish that are won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, and many will die before their new owners can get them home.”

He said that it was not a particular issue in Pembrokeshire, but if such requests for fairs were made, a “clear policy” would be in place.

Ban call

Cllr Cameron’s motion also asks that the council write to Welsh Government to request an outright ban on both public and private land in Wales.

Councillor Jon Harvey added an amendment at the September 5 meeting that town and community councils also be asked to consider a similar ban on their land, which was also supported by cabinet.

