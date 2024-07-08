Bangor man jailed after attacking woman in front of her children

A 35-year-old man who assaulted a woman in a night club and then in front of her children at her home has been jailed for 18 months.

Jacob Celt Taylor, of Queen’s Avenue, Maesgeirchen, Bangor, carried out the violent attacks during the early hours of Sunday May 5th causing injuries to the victim’s knee and chest.

He appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday July 4th, after admitting assault by beating, assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

During the early hours of May 5th, Taylor was ejected from a Bangor nightclub after headbutting the woman whilst they were on a night out.

Children

Following this incident, he continued the assault at her home, repeatedly punching and headbutting her in front of her children.

The woman tried to flee the address, calling for help, but Taylor caught up with her and continued to punch her, causing her to fall and injure her knee.

He was jailed for 18 months.

Detective Constable Kelly Wynne said: “I commend the victim’s bravery to come forward and report this after a truly frightening experience. Her bravery has led to his sentence.

“The impact of what Taylor put her through in front of her children is immeasurable and cannot be underestimated.

“We are committed to supporting victims of all types of abuse and will take all complaints seriously. Please seek help if you need it.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

