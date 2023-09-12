Bangor named as Welsh University of the Year

Bangor University has been named Welsh University of the Year in the Daily Mail’s first ever University Guide.

In addition to being awarded Wales University of the Year, Bangor University was placed in the top 50 among British Universities and third in Wales.

The accolade describes the launch of the University’s new Medical School as a “game-changer” and one of the most significant developments in the University’s history.

Welcoming the news, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Edmund Burke said: “Being awarded the title Welsh University of the Year in this inaugural University Guide is a welcome recognition of the University’s achievements.

“These results reflect our ambitions to provide a world-leading, research-inspired education for our students and to equip them with the necessary experiences to make valuable contributions in their chosen careers.”

“Game-changer”

Alastair McCall, Editor of the Daily Mail University Guide said: “This will be a significant year in the history of Bangor University. The opening of the North Wales Medical School is a game-changer with the first medics due to be admitted next September.

“The initiative is typical of a university that is deeply embedded in its community, with the medical school’s specific remit to address the acute shortage of community doctors in north Wales.

“Many courses elsewhere in the institution feed into the needs of the region with ocean science and marine conservation – key areas of global importance – to the fore among Bangor’s specialities. A ranking of 15th in the UK for research income earned per capita is testimony to the quality and relevance of the university’s research work.

“A top 50 UK ranking and placing third among Welsh universities, together with the strategic importance of the new medical school, makes Bangor the clear winner of the inaugural award for Daily Mail Welsh University of the Year.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

