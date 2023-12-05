Bangor University reaches top 10% in Global Sustainability League Table

Bangor University’s reputation for sustainability has been enhanced with the announcement that the prestigious university now sits in the top 10% of most sustainable universities worldwide.

The QS World University Rankings consider the different ways in which universities are taking action to tackle the world’s greatest environmental, social and governance issues.

The league table places Bangor University 33rd of 93 institutions from the UK included in the rankings, 63rd of 493 European universities considered and equal 139 of the 1403 institutions reviewed worldwide for their sustainability credentials.

Beacon for sustainability

Professor Oliver Turnbull, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the results, saying: “Sustainability is at our heart as a university, with a unique opportunity to educate, inspire and influence positive change. Our focus also reflects the priorities of students and society at large.”

“We want to be a beacon for sustainability in higher education, and it’s terrific to see this reflected in this important League Table.”

The University has risen in both Environmental Impact and Societal Impact categories, with a new Governance category added this year. Of the sub-categories, the University is 30th globally for health and wellbeing, and 33rd for environmental education. Improvements were also made in the environmental research standing and positions for equality and knowledge exchange.

