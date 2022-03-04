Bank of England changes its logo from English flag to be ‘more inclusive’ of Wales and others
The Bank of England has redrawn its logo from the flag of England to the Union Jack to be “more inclusive” of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The Bank, which recently appointed Welshman Huw Pill as its Chief Economist, has changed Britannia’s shield from the flag of St George to that of the union flag.
The bank was formed back in 1694 – when Wales was legally part of England and Scotland was yet to join the UK.
They have also removed the large pile of money sitting by her feet, and she faces the viewer rather than offering her olive branch of peace to unknown individuals to her left.
“We’ve made our Britannia symbol more inclusive,” a spokesperson for the bank said.
“Britannia is the female personification of the British Isles. She has been our symbol since we were founded in 1694. We wanted a new Britannia that reflects our current mission and values.”
Wales is the only UK nation not represented in the design of the union flag, which was adopted in 1801 to incorporate elements of the flags of England, Scotland and the red saltire of St Patrick to represent Ireland.
The union jack is about as inclusive to Cymru as is the flag of Mongolia, utter pish, and we all know it.
That is an incorrect statement. Where is the St. Piran’s Flag, the national flag of Cornwall?
Cornwall isn’t a nation, despite how desperately a tiny minority of Cornish wish it were…
It IS a nation despite all the past efforts of English governments, British governments and the monarchy. Everyone should visit Cernyw/Kernow if only to see what the brit establishment have in mind for Cymru.
LOL!
It is evidently not inclusive, but exclusive. The Union Flag symbolises the colonisation of Wales by England. If the Bank of England think that this is inclusive then they either have no concept of history, or are blatantly putting two fingers up to Wales.
Bank of England – the clue is in the name. If they announced that they would be labelling themselves Bank of the UK then that would be at least be a visible gesture to inclusivity.
Bank of ‘for Britain, read England’
Great News this – made my weekend 🤡….I feel so respected. I would like to
Thank Simon H for taking this important issue up and achieving a real win for us 🇬🇧 We West Anglian folk can feel so included and included now. 🙏
They should have replaced the pile of bullion gold coins with the QE printing press.
Not only is Wales still not included, but Britannia was the name of the Roman province as far as Hadrian’s wall. To the north of that was Caledonia.
They can’t even get their symbolism right.