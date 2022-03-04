Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Bank of England changes its logo from English flag to be ‘more inclusive’ of Wales and others

04 Mar 2022 2 minutes Read
The old Bank of England logo on the left and the new on the right

The Bank of England has redrawn its logo from the flag of England to the Union Jack to be “more inclusive” of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Bank, which recently appointed Welshman Huw Pill as its Chief Economist, has changed Britannia’s shield from the flag of St George to that of the union flag.

The bank was formed back in 1694 – when Wales was legally part of England and Scotland was yet to join the UK.

They have also removed the large pile of money sitting by her feet, and she faces the viewer rather than offering her olive branch of peace to unknown individuals to her left.

“We’ve made our Britannia symbol more inclusive,” a spokesperson for the bank said.

“Britannia is the female personification of the British Isles. She has been our symbol since we were founded in 1694. We wanted a new Britannia that reflects our current mission and values.”

Wales is the only UK nation not represented in the design of the union flag, which was adopted in 1801 to incorporate elements of the flags of England, Scotland and the red saltire of St Patrick to represent Ireland.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gareth
Gareth
2 hours ago

The union jack is about as inclusive to Cymru as is the flag of Mongolia, utter pish, and we all know it.

13
Reply
Mawkernewek
Mawkernewek
2 hours ago

“Wales is the only UK nation not represented in the design of the union flag, which was adopted in 1801 to incorporate elements of the flags of England, Scotland and the red saltire of St Patrick to represent Ireland.”

That is an incorrect statement. Where is the St. Piran’s Flag, the national flag of Cornwall?

5
Reply
Pob lwc
Pob lwc
2 hours ago
Reply to  Mawkernewek

Cornwall isn’t a nation, despite how desperately a tiny minority of Cornish wish it were…

0
Reply
Wynford Jones
Wynford Jones
18 minutes ago
Reply to  Pob lwc

It IS a nation despite all the past efforts of English governments, British governments and the monarchy. Everyone should visit Cernyw/Kernow if only to see what the brit establishment have in mind for Cymru.

-2
Reply
I.Humphrys
I.Humphrys
2 hours ago

LOL!

3
Reply
Nia James
Nia James
2 hours ago

It is evidently not inclusive, but exclusive. The Union Flag symbolises the colonisation of Wales by England. If the Bank of England think that this is inclusive then they either have no concept of history, or are blatantly putting two fingers up to Wales.

6
Reply
Brian Clement
Brian Clement
2 hours ago

Bank of England – the clue is in the name. If they announced that they would be labelling themselves Bank of the UK then that would be at least be a visible gesture to inclusivity.

7
Reply
Gareth Cemlyn
Gareth Cemlyn
1 hour ago

Bank of ‘for Britain, read England’

3
Reply
Richard
Richard
1 hour ago

Great News this – made my weekend 🤡….I feel so respected. I would like to
Thank Simon H for taking this important issue up and achieving a real win for us 🇬🇧 We West Anglian folk can feel so included and included now. 🙏

Last edited 1 hour ago by Richard
1
Reply
Pyrite
Pyrite
30 minutes ago

They should have replaced the pile of bullion gold coins with the QE printing press.

1
Reply
Arwyn
Arwyn
28 minutes ago

Not only is Wales still not included, but Britannia was the name of the Roman province as far as Hadrian’s wall. To the north of that was Caledonia.

They can’t even get their symbolism right.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.