Bank of England changes its logo from English flag to be ‘more inclusive’ of Wales and others

The Bank of England has redrawn its logo from the flag of England to the Union Jack to be “more inclusive” of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Bank, which recently appointed Welshman Huw Pill as its Chief Economist, has changed Britannia’s shield from the flag of St George to that of the union flag.

The bank was formed back in 1694 – when Wales was legally part of England and Scotland was yet to join the UK.

They have also removed the large pile of money sitting by her feet, and she faces the viewer rather than offering her olive branch of peace to unknown individuals to her left.

“We’ve made our Britannia symbol more inclusive,” a spokesperson for the bank said.

“Britannia is the female personification of the British Isles. She has been our symbol since we were founded in 1694. We wanted a new Britannia that reflects our current mission and values.”

Wales is the only UK nation not represented in the design of the union flag, which was adopted in 1801 to incorporate elements of the flags of England, Scotland and the red saltire of St Patrick to represent Ireland.

