Bannau Brycheiniog visitors welcome launch of 16 new electric vehicle charge points

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park is paving the way for increasingly sustainable travel in Wales’ countryside, with the installation of 16 new electric vehicle (EV) charge-points.

The new charge-points have been funded by BMW UK through its Recharge in Nature partnership with UK National Parks. In addition to enhancing the UK’s EV charging infrastructure, the partnership also sees the two organisations collaborate on nature restoration and community impact projects.

The new charge-points, which are now live, are split evenly between Bannau Brycheiniog National Park’s Visitor Centre in Libanus and Craig-y-Nos Country Park.

Milestone

The installation means EV drivers can now top up their batteries while enjoying the mountains, rivers, dark skies and wildlife of this beautiful National Park.

This latest installation of charge-points is the most recent milestone for the Recharge in Nature project – an initiative funded by BMW UK and facilitated by National Parks Partnerships acting on behalf of UK National Parks, to make EV chargers available across all 15 of the UK’s National Parks.

The extra charging capacity supports the use of EVs by those who live and work in the National Parks, improving access for the lowest emitting drives and quietest vehicles on the road.

The new charge points in Bannau Brycheiniog come just one month after both of Yorkshire’s National Parks were able to install 18 new charge-points, thanks to the Recharge in Nature partnership.

Kevin Booker, IT Systems and Fleet Manager at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park said: “Over 4 million people visit Bannau Brycheiniog National Park each year, and we know around 93 per cent of visits to UK National Parks are done so by car.

“It’s our responsibility to ensure the conservation of our beautiful Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and so we’re delighted to be able support zero emission car journeys while driving here.”

In addition to managing the EV installation project at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Kevin Booker is among the most successful ‘hypermilers’ in the UK.

“Hypermilers are individuals who exceed a vehicle’s efficiency, as declared by its manufacturer, through adjusting driving techniques. Booker has earned four Guinness World Record titles for his ability to optimise the range and charge of electric vehicles.

Expansion

Graham Biggs, Corporate Communications Director, BMW UK, said: “We’re so pleased to see this latest expansion of the EV charging network go live as part of our Recharge in Nature partnership.

“This means EV drivers can explore this outstanding National Park with greater confidence and with no driving emissions. We hope this new infrastructure will support visitors, as well as those living and working at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.”

The BMW Group has set clear CO2 reduction targets across the lifecycle of every vehicle and is constantly seeking new ways to cut emissions. By 2030, the average CO2 emissions per vehicle will be at least halved from 2019 levels.

BMW Group was one of the first automotive brands to join the Business Ambition for 1.5°C as part of the Paris Climate Agreement – the most robust commitment to the goal of full climate neutrality, over the entire value chain, by 2050 at the latest. By doing so, the company is also part of the Race to Zero.

Catherine Mealing-Jones, CEO of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and National Parks Partnerships Board Member, said: “The Recharge in Nature project is a great example of how partnerships with businesses can help National Parks go further faster in meeting their sustainability ambitions.

“We’re so pleased at what has been achieved so far at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and look forward to seeing what the other UK National Parks will continue to accomplish with BMW’s support.”

For more information about BMW Group UK and the Recharge in Nature partnership visit bmw.co.uk/nationalparks .

