Barclays set to close town centre branch

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

A town centre Barclays bank has announced it will close its doors for the last time in April this year.

The Barclays bank, based on Dunraven Place in Bridgend has said that it will be closing for good on Friday, April 12 2024, with indications that there may have been low levels of use at the branch.

The announcement was made on the company’s website earlier this month, among claims that “less than 10 customers use this branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.” They also say that 92% of people who use the branch also banked using the app, online or by phone in 2022.

“Saddened”

A statement on Barclays’ website read: “We want to reassure you that we’re here to help. We’ll stay in your community and you’ll be able to talk to us in person. We’re finalising the details of where we’ll be based, and when, to support you with your banking, and we‘ll share the details locally once confirmed.”

Speaking at a full council meeting in January, council leader Huw David said he was saddened by the news, adding the authority would be keeping an eye on what the future held for the grade two listed building where the bank was currently based.

He said: “I have received notification that sadly Barclays bank intends to close down its Bridgend town centre branch on April 12. While they intend to close down their main premises Barclays bank has stated it still wants to maintain a physical presence within the town centre.

“This is still in the planning stages and the intention is to continue to provide face-to-face access to banking services on a smaller scale via an alternative community location.”

Alternative arrangements

He added: “We will be writing to Barclays to consider carefully the full implication of this decision, to take in to account the full impact of the closure upon the local community, and to ensure that whatever alternative arrangements they put in place are both suitable and sustainable in the long term.

“We will also be asking them to provide more details about their plans for the future of the building in which the bank is currently located, which of course is a grade two listed building.”

