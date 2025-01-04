Barn conversion to holiday lets near Iron Age defended farmstead approved

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A call to convert barns at a redundant farm close to an Iron Age defended farmstead to holiday lets has been approved by county planners.

In an application before Pembrokeshire County Council planners, Ariana Grammaticas and Alewyn Muntingh sought permission for the conversion of two farm buildings at Pencraig Fawr, Llangolman, to three holiday lets.

A supporting statement through agent GMW Design said: “The existing farm is now redundant, the need for livestock and farming is no longer a requirement, my clients wish to utilise the existing farm buildings in a more efficient and long-term use to provide holiday accommodation.

Conversion

“The buildings’ use for farming is redundant and it is considered that the building is of a style and scale that would lend itself to Holiday accommodation with little alteration to its current form. They have the benefit of having their own curtilage, with a little improvement to the site surrounding they lend themselves comfortably for conversion.

“The vision for the conversion proposals is a development that fits comfortably within the existing area without the need for reconstruction or external alteration to facilitate the conversions. The buildings are located off a former farmyard area and close to the existing farmhouse of Pencraig Fawr.”

Pencraig Fawr is some 250 metres from Pencraig-Fawr Camp, a scheduled ancient monument defended farmstead, which probably dates to the Iron Age period (c. 800 BC – AD 43), an officer report says.

Track

It adds: “Cadw have raised no objection to the proposal with respect to any potential impact upon the heritage asset nor how it is experienced, advising that intervening topography, buildings and vegetation block all views between the monument and the buildings for which conversion is proposed. The access track is within the identified significant view and passes close to the asset.

“However, no changes are planned to this route and the proposal is unlikely to generate a significant amount of traffic. As such, the proposed development will not have any significant adverse impact upon on the way that the monument is experienced, understood, and appreciated and consequently will have no impact on the setting of scheduled monument.”

The application was conditionally approved by planners.

