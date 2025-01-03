Barry to host march for Independence in April

AUOBCymru and YesCymru have announced that the next March for Independence will take place in Barry on Saturday, 26 April.

Barry played a key role in the Cymru Fydd (Young Wales) movement of the 1890s, which championed Welsh home rule and self-governance.

The first Welsh branch of Cymru Fydd was formed in Bethel Chapel, Cadoxton, in 1892, and Cymru Fydd members won seats in Barry’s first Council Elections in 1894.

The movement emerged as a response to a growing desire among Welsh people for self-governance.

Cymru Fydd sought to empower communities by advocating for legislative powers that would allow them to make decisions on key issues such as education, trade, and infrastructure.

Historical significance

Mark Hooper, a local councillor and one of the organisers of April’s March, said: “The historical significance of Cymru Fydd in the 1890s serves as a powerful reminder of our collective voice.

“As we face contemporary challenges, the thirst for self-determination remains as strong as ever. It’s crucial that we honour our past while advocating for a future that reflects our values and priorities.”

Since 2019, independence marches have been held in Caernarfon, Merthyr, Wrexham, Bangor, Swansea, Carmarthen, and Cardiff.

The second march held in Cardiff, in 2022, drew over 10,000 participants.

Phyl Griffiths, YesCymru Chair said: “YesCymru is dedicated to the goal of an independent Wales that embraces and celebrates the full diversity of everyone who has made Wales their home.

“Join us in Barry on April 26, 2025, to make your voice heard and stand with thousands of others who believe in a brighter, independent future for Wales.”

Further details, including the route and programme for the day, will be announced in the coming weeks.

