BBC accidentally airs X-rated message at Wrexham game last night

30 Jan 2023 2 minute read
The X-rated message aired live on the BBC yesterday

The BBC accidentally aired live footage of a football fan holding up a homemade sign which featured an explicit message at the Wrexham game last night.

The fan was filmed 26 minutes into the match against Sheffield United holding what looked to be a cardboard and foil cut out of an FA cup with a handwritten X-rated slogan for the Conservatives which read: “F**k the Tories.”

Explicit: The message app read around 26 minutes into the game as fans grinned.

Fans who were sat near to the prankster beamed at the lens and giggled whilst the camera operator hastily panned away but the shot had already appeared on TV screens to viewers at home.

The messaged aired during a prime time television slot at 4:30pm on Sunday as Wrexham drew 3 -3 with Sheffield United under the watchful eye of Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

It comes a few months after Wrexham star striker Paul Mullin was told he couldn’t wear custom made football boots which contained the same explicit slogan aimed at the Conservatives.

The star striker originally from Merseyside showcased the new boots on Instagram and Wrexham AFC said in a statement that the pictures of the controversial boots were taken without their knowledge and permission would not be given for Mullin to wear them.

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
3 hours ago

Wrecsam’s message to the World, give the guy a lifetime season ticket…

Frank
Frank
1 hour ago

I cannot believe that someone can be shocked at anything like this especially when television channels broadcast films and dramas which contain swearing from start to finish. It is almost impossible these days to watch anything on TV that does not contain bad language and explicit material.

