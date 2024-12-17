BBC and ITV agree deal for live coverage of 2026 and 2030 World Cups

The BBC and ITV have announced they have agreed a deal for live coverage of the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

The agreement will see the BBC provide live coverage and highlights across its TV channels and iPlayer, as well as live audio commentary on Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

ITV will deliver free-to-air coverage of live fixtures across ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX, plus highlights and exclusive content on ITV Sport social accounts.

The BBC’s director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski said: “The World Cup is magical, something the whole planet stops to experience, and we can’t wait to show it to audiences across all platforms.”

