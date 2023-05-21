BBC Cardiff Singer Of The World set to celebrate 40th anniversary

Sixteen international singers will descend on Cardiff next month hoping to take the prestigious title of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023 as the competition marks its 40th anniversary.

Running from 10-18 June, the premier competition for opera singers at the beginning of their professional careers, will showcase sixteen world-class singers from across the globe.

Performances open to the public will take place at St David’s Hall and the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, whilst the BBC will broadcast the competition on BBC Four and BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and on iPlayer.

Followed by global audience, Cardiff Singer of the World was founded in 1983 and has become a major event in the classical music calendar.

The competition has launched the careers of many successful opera singers, including Bryn Terfel, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Karita Mattila.

Competitors

Both the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, conducted by Principal Conductor Ryan Bancroft, and the Welsh National Opera Orchestral, conducted by Michael Christie, will accompany the performers on stage.

Widely acclaimed accompanists Llŷr Williams and Simon Lepper return to celebrate their 20th year in the competition.

The jury will include Sir Brian McMaster who formed part of the original jury. Continuing her reign as a loyal Patron of the competition, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa will return to Cardiff to champion the young singers.

This year’s competitors include Welsh singer Jessica Robinson, Simone McIntosh (Canada), Huhegala (China), Meigui Zhang (China), Julieth Lozano Rolong (Colombia), William Thomas (England), Adolfo Corrado (Italy), Beomjin Kim ( South Korea), Sungho Kim (South Korea), Beth Taylor (Scotland), Nombulelo Yende (South Africa), Siphokazi Molteno (South Africa), Toni Nežić (Croatia), Johanna Wallroth (Sweden), Vasyl Solodkyy (Ukraine), and Oğulcan Yilmaz (Turkey).

Global talent

David Jackson, Artistic Director of Cardiff Singer of the World, says: “Drawing in the best of young global talent, Cardiff Singer of the World has firmly embedded itself as one of the most respected and significant international biennial vocal competitions – and where better to host it but the Land of Song.

“Having been a launch pad for so many careers, the competition has a long history of discovering and nurturing world-class talent, and we are excited to see what this year’s competition will bring.”

Rhuanedd Richards, Director BBC Cymru Wales, says: “BBC Cardiff Singer of the World has been celebrating musical excellence for forty years, giving a platform to artists from across the world right here in Wales’s capital city.

“Once again, this year we have a wealth of talent ready to wow audiences in St David’s Hall and across the UK on TV, radio and online. I’d like to wish the singers every success as well as everyone who makes this wonderful competition happen.”

Tim Davie, BBC Director General, says: “I remember attending the Cardiff Singer finals in 2011 and count it as one of my most memorable BBC evenings.

“It will be wonderful to come back this year to present the award to the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023 – l’m really looking forward to it.”

Tickets for Cardiff Singer of the World 2023 are currently on sale. Book tickets here or call 02920 878444.

