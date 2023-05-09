BBC confirms screening date for Steeltown Murders drama series

BBC Wales has confirmed the much-anticipated new drama series set in Port Talbot – Steeltown Murders, will launch at 9pm on Monday 15 May on BBC One, with all episodes then available on BBC iPlayer.

Written by Ed Whitmore (Manhunt, Safe House) and made by Severn Screen (The Pembrokeshire Murders, Hidden/Craith), the four part series is set both in 1973 and the early 2000s and is based on the true story of the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area.

In the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years after the murders using pioneering DNA evidence.

Philip Glenister (Life On Mars, State Of Play) and Steffan Rhodri (In My Skin, Gavin & Stacey) lead the cast as DCI Paul Bethell and Phil ‘Bach’ Rees, with their younger selves played by Scott Arthur (Good Omens, Borg McEnroe) and Siôn Alun Davies (The Sandman, Hidden) alongside Keith Allen, Priyanga Burford, and Sharon Morgan,.

Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is described as a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found.

