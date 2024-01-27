BBC Countryfile magazine criticised for urging people to explore the ‘Brecon Beacons’

Stephen Price

BBC Countryfile Magazine’s Facebook account has been criticised after urging readers to explore ‘waterfall country’ and Pen y Fan in the ‘Brecon Beacons’.

One post in particular has drawn intense criticism and debate from readers – many of whom were “disappointed” in the BBC’s choice not to use the original name ‘Bannau Brycheiniog’, which was given official status in April 2023.

Facebook posts

One Facebook post from BBC Countryfile Magazine, posted on Thursday 25 January said: “Pen y Fan is one of the most popular peaks in the Brecon Beacons National Park. Most visitors hike to the mountain top from Storey Arms – but for a quieter and more rewarding route, take the path up from Taf Fechan Forest.

This links to an article from September 2023, long after the name change to Bannau Brycheiniog in April 2023 which it references at one point yet fails to use throughout, saying: “From spectacular hills and mountains to glistening waterfalls, rivers and lakes, the Brecon Beacons National Park (recently renamed Bannau Brycheiniog) in South Wales has something for everyone.”

In another post, from the same day, BBC Countryfile magazine’s Facebook has a post which says: “Waterfall Country is a must for anyone visiting the Brecon Beacons National Park. There are several options when it comes to exploring the area, including the mesmerising 5.5-mile Four Waterfalls Walk.”

This post links to an article from July 2023, three months after the name change.

In it, there is one reference to the name Bannau Brycheiniog, and yet it too continues to use ‘Brecon Beacons’ throughout.

In another post, which is a paid partnership with Darganfod Sir Gâr – Discover Carmarthenshire, BBC Countryfile Magazine asks us to “hike through history hidden in the hills of the Western Beacons…”

The link from this advert takes Facebook users to an advertorial funded by the UK Government, which tells readers: “A visit to Carmarthenshire in South West Wales isn’t complete without experiencing the natural beauty of the Western Beacons.”

Clicking through to learn more, readers are taken to the website of Discover Carmarthenshire, where there is much mention yet again of the ‘Brecon Beacons’.

One example – the Walking in Carmarthenshire section has eight mentions of ‘Brecon Beacons’ and no mentions of ‘Bannau Brycheiniog’.

Of the many links from there, one takes visitors to www.breconbeacons.org where, itself, the terms are used interchangeably, from its logo to its content.

“Very poor”

Commenters were quick to jump on BBC Countryfile’s Pen y Fan Facebook post, with users saying: “I thought the name was changed, Bannau Brycheiniog. Very poor. For BBC to forget that.”

“Dear BBC. Please refer to the place by its proper name, which is Bannau Brycheiniog. Diolch.”

Clive Williams added: “I have difficulty in understanding the mindset of those people who cannot or will not accept that the original name (not ‘new’ name), and the official name, of the National Park and the mountain group is ‘Bannau Brycheiniog’ (Y Bannau for short).

“Those very same people do not appear to have a problem with the names of the peaks in the National Park, all of which have Welsh-only names. Pen y Fan, Corn Du and Gwaun Taf (Bwlch Duwynt) are never translated into English for those people’s ‘convenience’. And when visiting Scotland one would not even consider calling the Cairgorm Mountains the ‘Green Cairns’.

“Maybe the refusal to accept indigenous names over given English names is a reflection on the drawback of being one of the world’s minority of people who are monolingual; or the reluctance to broaden one’s knowledge; or in the case of Y Bannau, is it a something anti-Welsh? I am at a loss to understand, and curious to know.”

Worldwide recognition

Another user posted a link to a Nation.Cymru opinion piece which discussed the New York Times praising y Bannau Brycheiniog in its list of the best places in the world to visit.

Featuring at number 18 on the list, the national park was commended for the return to its original name which took place in April of last year – seeing its English name scrapped in favour of Bannau Brycheiniog to “underline its commitment to Welsh culture, language and heritage.”

BBC Countryfile Magazine has been asked to comment.

