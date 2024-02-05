BBC Cymru Wales appoints new Culture Correspondent

BBC Cymru Wales news has appointed a new Culture Correspondent, covering the arts, entertainment and culture in all its forms for TV, radio and online.

Lorna Prichard, originally of Abergele has been appointed to the new position and started her new role this week.

Lorna started her journalism career at the Cynon Valley Leader before working as a broadcast journalism position at BBC Cymru Wales.

Stand up

She later moved to the ITV Wales newsdesk before embarking on a freelance career in 2018 in order to balance journalism with her other passion, stand up comedy.

She has produced and presented programmes on BBC Radio Wales since 2019 and a Welsh language podcast, ‘Cipolwg’, for the Welsh National Opera since 2020.

Lorna says: “I feel so honoured to be trusted with such a fascinating and diverse brief. Culture is the window into our lives, and it’s never been more entwined with politics, tech and the economy as it is now.

“I can’t wait to be live at all the biggest events, tell the cultural stories of our country, and to meet all the wonderful creatives who enrich our lives on a daily basis. It really is a dream job.”

“Well-placed”

“Delyth Isaac, Head of News and Current Affairs, says: “ The Culture Correspondent is a new role that’s been created to cover the arts, entertainment and stories centred on Welsh culture – content we know our audiences enjoy and want more of.

It’s a wide-ranging brief and Lorna’s experience and knowledge make her well placed to land the biggest interviews and break the best stories about Wales’ diverse arts scene.”

