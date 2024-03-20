BBC Cymru Wales to air all Wales Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifiers

BBC Cymru Wales will provide live coverage of all of Wales’ upcoming Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifiers.

The games will mark the first time that former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson takes charge as Wales coach.

Wales will kick off their campaign on Friday 5 April when they play host to Croatia in the world’s oldest international stadium – Wrexham’s STōK Cae Ras.

BBC One Wales will have all the action live on Match of the Day Wales from 7pm (Kick off 7.15pm), with presenter Catrin Heledd joined in the studio by former Wales players Nia Jones and Katie Sherwood.

The squad will then travel to Kosovo for the second game of their campaign four days later, with BBC Two Wales providing live coverage from Podujevo on Match of the Day Wales from 12.45pm (Kick off 1pm).

Ukraine will complete the qualifying group, with Wales scheduled to host them on Friday 31 May.

The home matches against Ukraine, as well as the final game of the campaign, against Kosovo on Tuesday 16 July, will take place at Llanelli’s Parc y Scarlets, where Wales previously played during the 2019 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Rhuanedd Richards, Director of BBC Cymru Wales said: “This announcement that BBC Cymru Wales will be providing live coverage of each of Wales’ Euro 2025 qualifying games underlines our commitment to the women’s national football team.

“I’m thrilled that we can join them every step of the way, and can’t wait for the campaign to kick off in Wrexham, as we follow new coach Rhian Wilkinson and her squad in their bid to qualify for the Euros.”

New head coach of Wales, Rhian Wilkinson, takes over from previous coach Gemma Grainger, who left in January.

She played over 180 games for Canada, winning two Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, and was previously head coach for Portland Thorns where she led them to a 2022 championship.

There will also be full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, and additional coverage on BBC Sport online and Cymru Fyw.

