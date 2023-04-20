BBC Cymru’s Dare to Dance launches search for wannabe dancers

BBC Cymru’s dance show, Dare to Dance has launched a search for wannabe dancers to take part in the upcoming series.

The show sees Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden coach individuals, couples and groups of all ages and backgrounds, from across Wales, to surprise their friends and family with a dance performance to remember.

Caerphilly born Amy joined the Strictly family in 2017 and has a number of dancing accolades under her belt including British National Latin Dance Champion which she was awarded with her husband Ben Jones.

Her documentary, Strictly Amy: Crohn’s & Me won a BAFTA Cymru award in 2021 and earlier this year she became a TV presenter for Dare to Dance.

The show is now casting for series two and TV company, Wildflame Productions is on the hunt for aspiring dancers who have shied away from performing in the past but now want to surprise friends and family with a spectacular dance routine.

Challenge

Those who are interested can either nominate themselves or someone they know, to take part in the TV experience.

The show is accepting admissions from people of all ages and backgrounds from across Wales and if you, or someone you know is up for the challenge, Amy wants to hear from you.

To apply contact Wildflame production at dance@wildflameproductions.com

The closing date for applications is the end of April.

