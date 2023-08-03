BBC doc reveals what it takes to live and work on UK’s busiest mountain – Yr Wyddfa

A new BBC documentary will look at what it takes to get three quarters of a million visitors to the summit of Yr Wyddfa each year – and what it is like to live and work there.

Britain’s Busiest Mountain – Our Lives features insights from those who help keep life on the mountain running smoothly, including Summit Manager Karl Jones, National Park Wardens Alun Jones and Ffion Warner, whose job it is to look after the environment, and volunteers Elin and Mike who help hikers on their trek.

Covid and lockdown has meant the summit café has been closed for the past three years, whilst the iconic Snowdon Mountain Railway has only run as far as the Clogwyn stop, three quarters of the way up the mountain.

But plans are in place for the railway to return to the summit for the start of the season this year.

The race is now on to get everything ready in time, in what is set to be the busiest season in the mountain’s history.

Good weather on the Easter Bank Holiday weekend brings the general public out in their thousands for the glorious views from the top of the mountain.

However, the mass crowds also bring their own issues, with parked cars blocking the main road, littering and queue-jumpers.

Tough

The team of volunteers and wardens have a tough job to keep everything in order.

Due to adverse weather over early spring, the summit team are delayed in getting up to the summit to re-commission the building.

New track needs to be laid for the trains. As a result, they have been forced to push back the opening of the café until mid-June.

With four weeks to go until their new deadline and more work to do than originally anticipated, will they manage to get it all done in time?

Britain’s Busiest Mountain – Our Lives will air on BBC One on Friday, 4 August at 7.30pm.

