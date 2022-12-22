BBC editor plans on ‘carrying on as before’ after losing a leg following surgery

The BBC’s Welsh Affairs Editor has said that he plans to “carry on as before” following an operation which resulted in him losing a leg.

In a blog on the BBC Cymru Fyw website, Vaughan Roderick said that “we all tend to think that some things in this world are durable and unchanging”.

“That’s what I thought about my two legs, for example, but that’s not how things turned out. One of them disappeared into the smoke above Mynydd Bychan hospital after minor surgery turned into a bit of a saga.”

Mr Roderick, who has covered Welsh politics for over 30 years and regularly hosts the BBC’s radio and TV politics programmes and election coverage, added that this was the reason why he had not appeared on the airwaves over the past months.

“Fortunately it has been quite a quiet period in the political world! What are three Prime Ministers and one Queen between friends?” he said.

Vaughan Roderick told Newyddion S4C: “These things happen, unfortunately, and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t happen to me! I’m doing my best now to carry on as before.”

A spokesperson for BBC Wales added: “We have been supporting Vaughan through his recent illness and we, like audiences across Wales, wish him well. We look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

