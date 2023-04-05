BBC misspells Dyfed day after ‘Mythr’ cock-up
The BBC have yet again made a glaring error in one of their news reports just one day after viewers pointed out the misspelling of Merthyr Tydfil.
In a segment filmed outside a court with Detective Inspector Penny Dewaine reading a statement from Dyfed-Powys Police, the lower third text at the bottom of the screen read, “Dfyed-Powys Police”.
One Twitter user who pointed out the blunder said: “Looks like Dyfed foxed them today.”
“Mythr”
It comes just one day after the BBC misspelled Merthyr Tydfil on a UK map during a segment involving disinformation and fact-checking correspondent Marianna Spring.
A number of viewers pointed out the irony of having a department to check facts and then getting a well known Welsh town’s name wrong as the map read “Mythr Tydfil”.
Edited
Llinos Beasley posted: “Spelling Merthyr Tydfil as Mythr on 6pm news not a demonstration of accurate fact checking.”
A version of the BBC report was broadcast on the BBC News at Ten programme, but this time with the map edited out.
It’s sloppy and lacks professionalism. We pay for this service, Wales should demand better.
We have a television channel here in Wales, S4C, which should be in the forefront for Welsh viewers with up to the minute news and more exciting programme content. What do we have instead? We have almost non-stop cartoons for most of the day and the same old well worn evening viewing. I speak Welsh and have no problem understanding the language but I do believe that S4C need to do more to encourage the English-speaking viewers by doing programes like Pobol y Cŵm and dramas in both Welsh and English. I really cannot see the problem here. Just ask… Read more »
Isn’t the news for S4C provided by the BBC? Obviously the establishment wanted to keep that bit under centralised control rather than leave it to an independent broadcaster.
There really isn’t a need for double filming in S4C programmes as they are all subtitled in a choice of Cymraeg or English! I have objected to the fact that some of the most successful dramas such as Y Gwyll and Un Bore Mercher have done this. In our house my husband is perfectly happy to watch with the English subtitles on. Thousands of people across the UK watch films from many other countries with subtitles such as all the scandi-noir series and others. It is just a waste of money and a denigration of Cymraeg to do double filming!
Really? This article over a typo tells us more about nation.cymru’s desperate need for web clicks than it does over concerns about the language. Cwilydd. NC.