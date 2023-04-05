BBC misspells Dyfed day after ‘Mythr’ cock-up

The BBC have yet again made a glaring error in one of their news reports just one day after viewers pointed out the misspelling of Merthyr Tydfil.

In a segment filmed outside a court with Detective Inspector Penny Dewaine reading a statement from Dyfed-Powys Police, the lower third text at the bottom of the screen read, “Dfyed-Powys Police”.

One Twitter user who pointed out the blunder said: “Looks like Dyfed foxed them today.”

“Mythr”

It comes just one day after the BBC misspelled Merthyr Tydfil on a UK map during a segment involving disinformation and fact-checking correspondent Marianna Spring.

A number of viewers pointed out the irony of having a department to check facts and then getting a well known Welsh town’s name wrong as the map read “Mythr Tydfil”.

Edited

Llinos Beasley posted: “Spelling Merthyr Tydfil as Mythr on 6pm news not a demonstration of accurate fact checking.”

A version of the BBC report was broadcast on the BBC News at Ten programme, but this time with the map edited out.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

