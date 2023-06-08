BBC Radio Wales refreshes weekday schedule

BBC Radio Wales is to refresh its weekday schedule, including a new-look Radio Wales Breakfast.

As part of the new schedule, Dot Davies and James Williams will start the day with Radio Wales Breakfast with the pair on air from 7am from late June.

Listeners will then be able to spend their morning with Wynne Evans who will be on air from 9am until 12pm.

While the time of his show changes, Wynne will continue to bring his own brand of entertainment to listeners, who are always the stars of the show along with music and chat every weekday.

The Phone-In at lunchtime will be an opportunity for callers to have their say. From 12-2pm, Jason Mohammad will host Monday to Wednesday, before Oliver Hides takes over on a Thursday and Friday.

Behnaz Akhgar and Radio Wales Drive will remain in their current slots of 2pm and 5pm respectively.

Carolyn Hitt, Editor of BBC Radio Wales, said: “We’re looking to build on the station’s brilliant content; making our programmes bigger, bolder and even better.

“The listeners are the lifeblood of Radio Wales and the unique relationship between listener and radio is something I hold dear. That’s why I want to strengthen our schedule bringing more of what our audience loves to hear.

“We’re living through times of great change. As the national radio station for Wales, I want us to build on our excellent reputation for journalism and for holding power to account which is why our new Breakfast programme will be a conversation for the nation; setting the day’s agenda in Wales.”

News

The new Breakfast show will have news and current affairs at the heart of the programme with Dot and James combining their expertise in politics and sport to bring the very latest news and views to listeners.

Dot Davies, who currently hosts the Thursday and Friday phone-in, comes with a wealth of broadcasting experience with BBC Radio Wales, as well as the likes of BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 4.

Beginning her career reporting on sport, Dot also covers current affairs.

James Williams is a Political Correspondent for BBC Cymru Wales and for the past four years has presented Politics Wales on BBC One Wales.

He also co-hosts Walescast, a BBC Radio Wales podcast covering what’s happening in the world of Welsh politics.

Dot Davies said: “It’s a privilege to be in a position where I’ll be bringing listeners the very latest news from Wales and beyond. They’ll hopefully step outside their door fully informed, and maybe even entertained as they get ready for the day ahead.”

James Williams said: “It’s all very exciting. What an honour it is to host the Breakfast show and I’m really looking forward to pitching in with the team on developing our ideas for the new programme.”

Claire Summers will present the Breakfast programme until June and will then continue to present BBC Wales programmes.

Carolyn Hitt said: “I’d like to thank Claire Summers and the team for their great work and dedication over the past four years. They’ll be taking a well-earned break from those early mornings and we look forward to working with them in their new roles.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

