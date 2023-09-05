BBC releases first-look at bold new drama from Michael Sheen

The BBC has unveiled first-look images for The Way, the bold new drama directed by Michael Sheen.

Written by James Graham and made for the BBC by Wales-based company Red Seam in association with Little Door Productions, The Way was filmed in and around Port Talbot and will air on BBC One and iPlayer next year.

The three-part drama tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their home town.

Steffan Rhodri (Steeltown Murders, Gavin and Stacey), Mali Harries (Keeping Faith, Hinterland), Sophie Melville (The Pact, Iphigenia In Splott), Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin, Cabaret) and Michael Sheen (Staged, Good Omens) lead the cast as the Driscoll family, with Maja Laskowska (Trigonometry, Baptiste) as a young woman caught up in the family’s escape.

Roles

Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Pembrokeshire Murders) stars as Hogwood, a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls, with Tom Cullen (The Gold, Weekend), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, The Diplomat), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander, The Crown), Paul Rhys (Discovery of Witches, Chaplin), Erin Richards (The Crown, Gotham), Aneurin Barnard (The Catch, 1899), Catherine Ayers (The Light in the Hall, Keeping Faith), Patrick Baladi (Breeders, Line of Duty), Georgia Tennant (Staged, Doctor Who), Jonathan Nefydd (Pobol y Cwm, Grav), and Matthew Aubrey (Keeping Faith, World on Fire) all playing key roles across the series.

Child actor Teilo James Le Masurier will make his screen debut as Rhys, the Driscolls’ 4 year old grandson.

Chaos

Ambitious, powerful and surprising, The Way taps into the social and political chaos of today’s world by imagining a civil uprising which begins in a small industrial town.

Fleeing unrest, The Driscolls are forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives.

Will they be overwhelmed by their memories of the past, or will they lay their ghosts to rest and take the risk of an unknown future?

The Way is an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices.

The Way is made by Red Seam for the BBC in association with Little Door Productions.

It is written by James Graham, directed by Michael Sheen in his directorial debut for television, and is produced by Derek Ritchie.

Support

Adam Curtis, James Graham and Michael Sheen join Bethan Jones as executive producers for Red Seam, with Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC and Nick Andrews for BBC Cymru Wales.

International distribution is by ITV Studios and additional funding support has been provided by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

The Way is a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales and will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

