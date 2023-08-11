BBC releases trailer for terrifying documentary about Wales’ most haunted house

The BBC has released a terrifying trailer for a brand new paranormal documentary series set in Wales’ most haunted house.

Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestone follows Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri as she investigates the seemingly ordinary location which, in the late 1990s, was widely considered the most haunted house in Britain.

The story made local and national headlines as the Gower family who lived at Penyffordd Farm in north Wales became ever more desperate in their search for answers.

More than 300 apparently paranormal events were documented at the house in video footage, audio interviews, photos, and eye-witness accounts – all of which had been locked away, until now.

Hooded figure

Reports ranged from words and pictures appearing and disappearing on the walls; objects moving around the house; and multiple witnesses reporting seeing a hooded figure and the ghost of a girl rumoured to be buried in the garden.

With exclusive access to archives and to those at the heart of the case, Sian sets out to uncover what really happened at Penyffordd Farm.

Gripping

She starts out as a sceptic, but in a series of chilling and increasingly bizarre twists and turns, Sian is left questioning everything she thought she knew.

The gripping new box-set series has been produced by Twenty Twenty Productions Ltd as is a co-commission between BBC Three and BBC Wales.

Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestone starts on BBC Three on 15 August with a double bill with episode 1 at 9pm and episode 2 at 9.30pm.

All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.

It will also air on BBC One and BBC One Wales on 16 August at 10.40pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

