BBC Wales and S4C announce new Welsh dark comedy drama

S4C and BBC Wales have commissioned a new Welsh dark comedy drama – Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill.

The series is being produced by Fiction Factory, part of the Tinopolis group in association with All3Media International with funding from Creative Wales.

Written and created by Ed Thomas (Hinterland/Y Gwyll, House of America), the six part series has began filming in February on location in Ystradgynlais on the River Tawe at the edge of the Brecon Beacons, where Ed Thomas grew up.

Laced with humour and a touch of the absurd, Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill is a story with Margaret and Clive Lewis at its heart.

These unlikely heroes’ quiet lives are changed in an instant when they find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Set in a bypassed town at the edge of a valley, this is a story about crumbling values, resilience and transgression being the key to liberation.

Thrilled

Behind this new series are Cardiff-based Fiction Factory the production team responsible for the critically acclaimed crime drama Hinterland/Y Gwyll.

Ed Thomas, writer and creator said: “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to tell this big little story about change, set and shot in the place I grew up at the edge of the Brecon Beacons in the Swansea Valley.

“It’s a world where resilience and a healthy sense of the absurd is the only thing that will get you through when the situation you find yourself in is desperate – but not serious.”

With a stellar Welsh cast, the series stars Rhodri Meilir (In My Skin, Hidden) as Clive Lewis and Nia Roberts (Craith/Hidden, Yr Amgueddfa) as Margaret.

They will be joined by Richard Harrington (Y Gwyll/Hinterland, The Crown, Gangs of London), Hannah Daniel (Un Bore Mercher/Keeping Faith, Y Golau /The Light In The Hall), Richard Lynch (Y Gwyll/Hinterland, Pobol y Cwm), Suzanne Packer (Casualty, Bang), William Thomas (Craith/Hidden, Torchwood), Rhodri Evan (Craith/Hidden, The Pembrokeshire Murders), Steffan Cennydd (Pembrokshire Murders, Yr Amgueddfa), Jacob Ifan (S.A.S Rogue Heroes, Bang).

Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Head of Script said: “Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill will bring an abundance of mischief and dark humour to our screens.

“We are delighted to be in partnership once again with Fiction Factory, BBC Cymru Wales and Creative Wales for this ground-breaking commission.”

All3Media International’s Maartje Horchner added: “Since helping Fiction Factory launch Hinterland/Y Gwyll to the world nearly ten years ago, establishing Welsh Noir as a world recognised genre, we have been in awe of Ed Thomas’s creative talent. We are thrilled to partner again, now, on Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill.”

Gerwyn Evans, Deputy Director of Creative Wales, added “It’s fantastic to be supporting this bilingual drama for BBC Cymru Wales and S4C.

“This drama is one of six Creative Wales is supporting over the coming year that will air on BBC / S4C.

“We’re delighted that by providing funding and support more and more dramas are being made in Wales, using our facilities, creating opportunities for crew and trainees and showcasing our stunning Welsh locations.”

