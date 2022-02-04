BBC’s Jeremy Bowen claims ‘determination to spread’ Welsh language ‘risks devaluing’ his ‘identity’
Veteran journalist Jeremy Bowen has claimed that the “determination to spread” the Welsh language “risks devaluing” his identity.
The Cardiff-born BBC Middle East Editor, whose grandfather spoke the language, made the suggestion on the BBC Radio 4 programme This Union: Being Welsh.
In the two-part programme, Bowen, who lives in the district of Camberwell, in London “returns home to Wales in search of what it means to be Welsh.”
He said: “A Welsh Government survey says now 70% in Wales can’t speak Welsh. About 20% of the population speak it regularly.
“Welsh Government’s determination to spread the language risks devaluing the identities of Welsh people like me”.
Professor of Human Geography, Rhys Jones said: “If you’re meeting somebody in Wales you will make judgements very often as to where you fit as an individual into some kind of imagined packing order of Welshness.
“People imagine certain places in Wales to be inherently more Welsh than others. Looking at places like North East Wales, the perception there that they don’t fit in with any kind of dominant imagination of the location of Welshness because they’re outside of the Welsh speaking heartlands, so they don’t get to belong there.”
‘Fit in’
He added: “They don’t either fit in with the dominant idea of a Welsh Wales because that’s linked to the south Wales post-industrial areas.
“That there’s a sense in which they then are almost doubly marginalised, even the term describing these areas as British Wales, it starts off from a position that these aren’t quite as Welsh as other parts of Wales.
“It is also to do with people obviously, and what they do, and in that respect I guess maybe we are back to this idea of speaking Welsh, and that is almost something wherever you live, it bumps you up the list.
“I’m being facetious in the way I’m describing this obviously, but it bumps you up the list in terms of having that sense of then alright if you speak Welsh, particularly if you speak Welsh fluently, then to most people you’re incontrovertibly Welsh.”
Bowen began ep. 1 by denigrating the community spirit that infuses Welsh rugby. He afterwards tried to play the victim over the language, but was put in his place at the end of ep. 1 by a Welsh speaker from Wrexham who told him that the monoglots around him at a Wrexham FC home fixture were as Welsh as the Welsh speaker himself.
In ep. 2 he pushed the north-south divide and the 3-Wales model for all they’re worth.
Ep. 3 will be about the country’s relationship with England.
Identity in Wales has been a tangle of many threads for ever but I think this piece just dropped it on the floor! Pick it up and try again Mr Bowen and the Prof…
Devalued?
How? if youre Welsh youre Welsh. siaradwr Cymraeg or not, no difference.
Tyd i’r Gogledd Washi, ‘motch sdi.
I am Welsh first language, I do not consider myself anymore Welsh than those who are Welsh born and unable to speak it and those new to Wales (Croeso/Welcome!), although I would encourage all yet to acquire this beautiful language to be try and give it a go, there are plenty of courses available. Am not sure I agree with what was written above about how the North East may not feel too Welsh. Has the Professor never seen what being Welsh means to the likes of Ian Rush, or Carol Vorderman, or Mike Peters, etc., etc. Am amazed how… Read more »
Anther welsh person who rather live in England than wales 🏴 A’s got
No say in welsh politics when you decided to live in England you are not welsh anymore it’s time for a new wales 🏴
I don’t speak welsh but all my children and grandchildren do we who don’t speak the language of wales 🏴 are no different than those that speak welsh we are all welsh and very proud to be welsh
“Professor of Human Geography, Rhys Jones said: “If you’re meeting somebody in Wales you will make judgements very often as to where you fit as an individual into some kind of imagined packing order of Welshness.” I live in London and people here are always judging people by where they are from.
Identity is a personal matter
I would suggest that if he feels that way it is his own inner disapproval that is giving him difficulty. I live in Radnorshire. I am retired. When I speak with my neighbours about Welsh, I find few who speak it, but many, if not most of them in my age group, seem regretful that they do not. Many have/had parents who spoke Welsh but were not keen for their children to do so, and most never had the opportunity to learn it at their English speaking schools. I was misfortunate enough to spend the majority of life living the… Read more »
