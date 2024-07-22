Be flexible about staff watching Olympics, employers urged

Employers are being urged to be flexible when allowing staff time off to watch the Olympic Games in the coming weeks.

Conciliatory service Acas suggested businesses put agreements in place covering requests for time off, sickness absence or watching TV during the Paris Olympics which open on Friday and run until August 11.

Acas chief executive Susan Clews said: “Paris 2024 will be an exciting event for many sports fans but staff should avoid getting disqualified for unreasonable demands or behaviour in the workplace during this period.

“For many businesses, maintaining a certain staffing level is critical in order to survive and sprint to that finish line.

“Employers should have a set of simple workplace agreements in place before the starting gun goes off for the Olympic Games. These agreements can help ensure businesses remain productive while keeping staff happy too.”

Flexibility

Acas suggested employers could be more flexible when allowing staff time off, as well as reminding them their sickness and attendance policies will still apply during the Olympics.

Employees could come in a little later or finish earlier and then agree when this time can be made up and be allowed to listen to events on the radio or watch the TV, said Acas.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer wrote to Team GB athletes to wish them good luck as they departed for France, saying their achievement in being selected was already “inspirational”.

The Prime Minister wrote: “Over the coming fortnight, families across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will be crowding around their televisions, while trainloads more will cross the Channel on to French soil and cheer you on in person.

“Once again, reflecting that true Olympic spirit, you will create a bond of memory that runs through us all, uniting people of different backgrounds, different experiences and different generations.”