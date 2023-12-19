Beautiful and historically important former monastery up for sale

Stephen Price

A unique Grade II listed former monastery which is steeped in history and set in unspoilt rolling countryside has been listed for sale.

Set within eight acres, The Monastery at Capel y Ffin was built by Father Ignatius (Joseph Leycester Lyne) circa 1870.

Described by Estate Agents Fine & Country as ‘magnificent’, the architecturally and historically important property was designed by the architect Charles Buckeridge and is set amidst stunning countryside with far-reaching unspoilt views.

‘Outstanding natural beauty’

The area around Llanthony is renowned for its beauty and religious connections, and The Monastery is located a few miles further along the valley in the hamlet of Capel y Ffin, set within Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The Monastery is surrounded by picturesque gardens, woodland and fields and has a pretty stream running through the grounds.

Currently used as a family home and holiday lets, the future owners might wish to carry on with or expand the business to cater for retreats or ceremonies or to simply make it a rather unique family home – the potential is enormous.

The Monastery has been a draw for artists, with former residents including Eric Gill, the sculptor and typographer, Edgar Holloway, a painter and print maker and David Jones, a Welsh poet, artist and illustrator all having spent time in this beautiful area.

Priceless

A religious statue sits in the grounds of The Monastery, and beyond that is the ruin of the original church which is owned and maintained by the Father Ignatius Memorial Trust. The Monastery is arranged around a central, private courtyard or ‘garth’ and to the rear there is a level lawned garden with mature plants and trees.

Within the private grounds of The Monastery is an area of woodland with its own stream and direct access to the mountain and fields.

The Monastery has a wealth of original features including arched leaded windows, decorative plaster work, wooden panelling and the ruins of a church.

While the price tag of £1.5 million might seem out of reach to many when compared with the average Welsh house price of £227,000, it’s a home of such significance and importance that you could argue that it is in fact priceless.

