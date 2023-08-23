Beef farmer plans to to create ‘immersive’ Welsh language experience for holidaymakers

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A Ceredigion beef farmer is hoping to create an “immersive” Welsh language holiday experience for guests at his farm.

Llanarth community councillor Arwel Jones is the joint owner and fourth generation family member to run the 100-stock beef farm at Fronwen Isaf, Llanarth.

He has submitted plans for a 25-pitch touring caravan site and associated works, along with a winter storage facility for caravans as part of a farm diversification scheme.

Mr Jones says that if the application is successful he hopes to “immerse guests in the Welsh language.”

Agent Addison Design & Development, in a supporting statement, said: “Due to succession planning and the farm being shared between Arwel and his two siblings, the farm acreage is now smaller, meaning that it is harder to make the farm pay if continued to farm in the traditional way.”

“[As accounts illustrate] the farm has not made profit over the past number of years, they therefore want to diversify to bring in additional income to support the farm so they can continue to live there and ensure that their daughters can be the fifth generation to farm Fronwen Isaf.”

“Welsh will be an important part of business for the first-language Welsh couple,” the statement says.

“The couple are also optimistic to immerse guests in the Welsh language by introducing a ‘Welsh phrase of the day’, to educate guests to the Welsh language and culture. Such features are aimed towards the creation of a strong sense of place and Welsh community.”

Luxury

Included in the application statement are plans to enhance the “element of luxury for visitors,” through a covered weatherproofed area, hopes for a future children’s play area, and even an outdoor dog shower.

Animals on site are expected to be a significant attraction at Fronwen Isaf, with Arwel and Mererid inviting visitors to experience the animals by petting the cattle, collecting eggs from chickens and feeding the goats on the farm.

The couple also hope to use the area to host live bands, a mobile bar, an indoor cinema and offer a supplementary play area for children, along with hosting pop-up events for site customers using local businesses.

It is also hoped the site could be used for communal events.

The statement finishes by saying: “Though this area is already popular with caravan and camping sites, it is important to mention that Fronwen Isaf will be unique in its business delivery through ongoing commitment and dedication to the customer experience.”

