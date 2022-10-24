Behind closed doors meeting to decide £129,000 Welsh council top boss

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors will meet behind closed doors this week to decide who to employ as a north Wales council’s next chief executive, with a salary of at least £129,195.

Current Conwy council chief executive Iwan Davies is set to step down this month and retire after 11 years at the helm, and Conwy’s senior employment committee met this morning to discuss his replacement.

The press and public were excluded from attending the discussions.

A special council meeting will also take place on Thursday morning when the matter will again be discussed away from the public eye.

A Conwy County Council spokeswoman said: “A special meeting of Conwy County Borough Council will be held on Thursday 27 October to appoint a new chief executive.

“Councillors will receive presentations from the shortlisted candidates recommended by the senior employment committee.

“The successful candidate will be formally announced once due process has been completed.”

Although the exact date of the announcement is not known, a decision is expected relatively quickly, given that the current chief executive is retiring.

Mr Davies, 58, has been with the council for 29 years and was given the top job in 2011.

According to council figures, the chief executive’s salary is between £129,195 and £137,103, taking into account yearly increments, with pension contributions of around £27K.

In July Conwy’s leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey paid tribute to the departing chief executive.

“It’s a wrench to see Iwan go after many years of dedicated service, but we’re looking forward to welcoming a new chief executive,” he said.

