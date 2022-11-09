‘Beige, soggy’ Welsh media not tough enough in scrutinising Welsh Government says ex Boris Johnson comms chief
The “beige, soggy” Welsh media is too “cosy” and not tough enough in scrutinising the Welsh Government, Boris Johnson’s ex-Director of Communications has said.
Guto Harri, who has formerly worked for the BBC and S4C, was called to give evidence to the Welsh Affairs Committee Commons Select Committee today.
He was asked by Delyn MP Rob Roberts whether journalism in Wales was too partial towards some political parties.
“Journalism in Wales could be a lot more muscular,” Guto Harri responded. “It should make politicians feel uncomfortable.
“I’ve just been on the receiving end of arguably the most brutal press and media in the world here in London. But it’s right. And the Prime Minister I served has always been very, very clear that he wants a robust press.
“A strong, robust, independent press that is prepared to kick you and hold you to account is part of a driver in our democracy to taking better decisions.
“I’m not sure that the press and media in Cardiff and across Wales is sufficiently robust and questioning in holding the administration in Cardiff to account as they should.
“They are not remotely as tough as the press and media are here holding this Conservative government to account.”
‘Robust’
The Welsh Affairs Committee chair, MP Stephen Crabb, asked Guto Harri why he thought the Welsh media did not scrutinise the Welsh Government to the same extent as the UK media scrutinised the UK Government.
“In London, there is a strong newspaper section,” Guto Harri answered. “There are very distinguished editors but they tend to not be shy about their views. And not be shy about putting forward their views of the world.
“We don’t have much of an independent press in Wales. I think WalesOnline are heroically doing their best, there are still some local papers, there are Welsh publications – Golwg, that the whole world heard about when I got my job in No 10.
“Barn is an excellent magazine, without naming all of them. They do their best.
“But there isn’t a Spectator, for a start. There isn’t a Telegraph. There isn’t a Mail. There isn’t any of that to condition the landscape.
“And then what you do have is a very, very dominant public service media presence which is now really well-resourced. I was part of a tiny team covering this place before power was devolved, and there were four or five of us. There are now vast numbers of people covering the Welsh Senedd, as there should be.
“But there seems to be a slightly beige, soggy consensus about it. How often do you hear the challenge that one in five people in Wales are on NHS waiting lists? That educational standards were so bad at one point that they stopped measuring them?
“That there was one FTSE 100 in Wales when power was devolved and there is still one FTSE100 in Wales.
“That child poverty was supposed to be the top priority for a Labour-led administration and years down the line, Mark Drakeford had to admit on Y Byd yn ei Le that it remains a shocking indictment of poor administration in Cardiff.
“So I think that a robust press that was a little less cozy, a little harder hitting, dare I say it a little bit more of that feistiness that they bring to Westminster politics, applied to Cardiff, would do everyone a word of good.”
My name is Guto Harri and I am a traitor.
It was the toryscum who denied the Senedd the powers to deal with our own media. THEY ARE TO BLAME!
Also its the English who are in charge of the UK economy, so their blame shifting isn’t going to work. It’s their failure.
For him to claim that the British media is ” the most brutal press and media” he is, like his former boss, telling just plain lies. The main press and most popular in Britain, is 99% pro Tory, and the way they have let the Tory party off the hook is shameless. Even after 12 years in power, they still blame Labour and the devolved Govs, for the utter failure of Tory policy, while printing outright lies in defence of the UK Gov. Look how they reported the Kwarteng budget, greatest budget ever, they said, untill sterling collapsed. Hes talking… Read more »
So demanding of a challenging, robust media was the erstwhile PM that he hid in a ‘fridge better to enable its scrutiny of him. Tripe.
He’s absolutely right there!
Do you mean far right?
I gave an uptick to you but was told I had already done so……………it’s like a US blue
voting machine?
Yes mate. It’s a conspiracy 🙄
O dear what a disgrace…. Welsh media not dancing to the tune played by a Johnson apologist.
Dic Siôn Dafydd whines that the media in Cymru does not try to do English Tories’ work for them.
Is there any boot locker more vile that the bootlicker who turns on his own?
My dog deposits more appealing things in the back garden every morning than this suppurating sphincter of a man
What is truly worrying is that there is anyone left on this Earth who gives Guto Harri any credence whatsoever. He has all the integrity of a plasticine ladder.
No question what passes for the ‘media’ in wales gives welsh labour a free ride (and at times seems to have an almost incestuous relationship with people in the party). Certainly it’s inconceivable eluned ‘brands hatch’ morgan would have survived as a welsh govt minister if more welsh media attention had been given to her numerous driving offences. Similarly questions around the green man festival, lobbyists and welsh labour govt ministers barely got a mention – let alone detailed scrutiny- in some sections of the welsh media (sad to say this website among them).
If Guto Harri truly believes that there are enough people in Wales who would buy a Welsh equivalent of the Mail, the Spectator or the Torygraph, he is welcome to squander his money in setting one up. No-one is suggesting that things have gone completely swimmingly under Welsh Labour, but there are online media critical of its record, e.g. Jac o’ the North, and Nation.Cymru occasionally. Harri might also reflect that a proposed enlarged Senedd will facilitate the greater scrutiny he requires, in the Siambr itself.
Rob Roberts and Guto Harri discussing a non entity (almost). Apart from Nation Cymru & Golwg 360, is there any WELSH media left that has not been taken over by London? Keep reading your propaganda rags lads and you’ll see how OUR country, not YOURS clearly, gets more than it’s unfair share of a vitriolic mullering daily. Pathetic!
“There isn’t a Telegraph. There isn’t a Mail. “
We can be thankful for small mercies I suppose.
If there were Welsh equivalents of the Telegraph and Mail then both would regularly disparage England and things English, whine about road signs being in English in England, promote the idea that Cymru is exceptional and that England should be grateful to have such a neighbour etc.
Or perhaps he imagines that a Welsh Telegraph and Daily Mail would be indistinguishable for the English versions apart from some paragraphs ending in “isn’t it”.
.