Being in the office is more about ‘appearance’, study suggests

Almost half of bosses admit having staff in offices is more about appearance than purpose, new research suggests.

Despite the finding, around three in five businesses plan to have their employees back in offices full time in less than two years, according to a study by jobs site Indeed.

Its survey of 1,500 office workers and 500 employers indicated that people have got used to working from home.

Fewer than one in five workers polled said they went into their office more days than they had to.

Appearances

Indeed said its research found that many workers believed they were being called back to offices with little reason, as 55% of employees agreed that being in the office was to keep up appearances, rather than for any purpose.

Just over half of employers acknowledged they favoured the staff who went to the office more often, while four in five said they believed a four-day week could become a reality for their company in the next five years.

Flexibility

Danny Stacy of Indeed, said: “Flexible working policies are an excellent tool for businesses looking to attract and retain top talent, given the importance that workers clearly place on working in a way that suits them.

“What this looks like will differ between industries and individual businesses, but the good news for employers is that different forms of flexibility are gaining popularity. Not every business is able to offer remote work, for example, and could instead put into place a shortened work week or flexi-time.

“Employees have made it clear in our research that business leaders set the tone for flexible working. Organisations who believe in flexibility and want to ingrain this in their culture must ensure that senior employees lead by example, so workers at all levels feel empowered to follow suit.”

