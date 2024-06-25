Benches covered in weeds as height of tourist season approaches

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A cash-strapped council is promising to put weed killer down next week, following complaints about benches being overgrown with weeds.

The benches near the boating lake on the promenade at West Shore, Llandudno, are overgrown with weeds and reeds, not to mention covered in sand.

Scaling back

The local authority announced earlier this year it was scaling back on cutting grass and weeds to save money – even as the town prepares for the busy tourist season.

Conwy increased council tax by nearly 10% whilst slashing frontline services by 10% across the board – with even school budgets being cut by 5%.

The memorial benches feature plaques engraved with the names of people who have passed away.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “Our scheduled weed killer application will begin next week on public roads and pavements around the county – for maximum efficiency, this work will be done during a period of drier weather.

“Previously this work was done twice a year, in June/July and again in the autumn. As part of their budget discussions earlier this year, the council decided to reduce weed control to a once-a-year application of weed killer, as a budget saving.”

