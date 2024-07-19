Bereavement support charity reaches out for help to meet demand

A bereavement charity has made a call out for support for good listeners who would like to become volunteers, while more and more people wait for support during one of the most difficult times in their lives.

Cruse is the UK’s leading bereavement charity, helping people through one of the most painful times in their lives – offering bereavement support, information and campaigning.

Their support in Wales is free at the point of access, and is carried out by volunteers from every corner of the country.

Pressure

With demand for their services at an all-time high, the charity is currently aiming to recruit new volunteers.

You don’t need to be a trained counsellor or have previous experience to become a Bereavement Volunteer.

Cruse look for people who are good listeners, resilient and are empathetic and supportive and the charity provides all the necessary training.

Speaking to Nation.Cymru, a member of the public who recently received support from Cruse said: “I can’t put into words the impact Cruse has had on my life.

“To not feel alone, to be able to talk and be understood. I felt supported as soon as I made the call, I just wish I’d done that sooner.”

Andrea Powell, Head of Wales at Cruse Bereavement Support said: “Not many people realise that much of Cruse’ support services are delivered by volunteers and that Cruse is a charity.

“Demand for our services is high and we urgently need more volunteers in Wales to continue to help the lives of bereaved people across the whole country.”

For more information about Cruse, visit cruse.org.uk.

To register an interest in volunteering in Wales, email [email protected]

