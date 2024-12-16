Best beaches to visit in Wales this winter

New research has revealed the best beaches to visit in Wales this festive season.

Looking at factors such as the average rainfall, temperature, daylight hours, and popularity, the outdoor experts at GO Outdoors rated and ranked Wales’ best winter beach walks.

Rhossili Bay was rated the best beach to visit in the winter in Wales, with a score of 9.26/10.

Described as “the supermodel of British beaches” by The Independent, the 3-mile-long bay is often visited by surfing enthusiasts, as the Atlantic swell brings in strong waves.

Parking is free for national trust members and for blue badge holders.

Views

In second place is Whitesands Beach, located in Pembrokeshire with a rating of 8.50/10.

The area is celebrated for its fine white sand beaches and views of the Welsh peninsula.

During the winter months, dogs are allowed on the beach and there are toilets and a cafe on site for visitors to use.

Marloes Sands comes in third place, with a score of 7.50/10.

The beach, located in Pembrokeshire, offers views of Skokholm and Gateholm Island and has been described by visitors as “breathtaking”.

Trails

There are a number of BnBs surrounding the area, such as Gupton Farm Surf Lodge and Little Milford Farmhouse, and visitors can complete trails such as Marloes Peninsula Beach Walk, a 4-mile circular route.

In fourth place is Three Cliffs Bay at Gower in Swansea.

The scenic area boasts a sandy beach, backed by three limestone cliffs with a spectacular shoreline of sand dunes and salt marsh encrusted with rock pools.

In fifth place is Dunraven Bay at Southerndown in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The rocky beach is a great place to fossil hunt and has some of the best rock pools along the coast. When the tide goes out a sandy area of beach is exposed.

High up on the cliffs overlooking the bay, visitors will find walled gardens and Dunraven Castle’s ruins. It has large car park and visitor facilities.

Cold

Calum Jones, author and outdoor enthusiast at GO Outdoors said: “Although the cold weather may cause people to stay inside, there is no better time to explore the UK than the winter months.

“As crowds disperse, visitors to beaches often find themselves with miles of coastline to themselves. Some beaches remove car parking charges, and local eateries offer discounts during the off-season months.

“I would recommend wrapping up in the colder months, wearing base layers, and investing in a good waterproof jacketto ensure you can enjoy Scottish beaches no matter the weather.”

