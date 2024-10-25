Best places in Wales to stargaze as more northern lights expected

Experts have revealed the best places in Wales to stargaze as more northern lights are expected following the magical displays seen in the skies earlier this month.

With the Sun’s approximate eleven-year activity cycle predicted to be at it’s peak this year, 2024 has been dubbed the ‘Year of the Aurora’.

The stunning ribbons of pink and green are a natural display that occurs in the presence of strong solar activity producing beautifully coloured light shows usually seen in places like Alaska.

In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees – but when activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater areas.

At the start of October, charged particles from the sun collided with gases in our planet’s atmosphere near the magnetic poles, leading to a breathtaking aurora show across large parts of Wales.

With the sun hitting its solar peak energy, now is the best time to enjoy more of these spectacles in the night sky, but where is the place to watch the northern lights?

While the stars can be seen from just about anywhere in the Wales, the best sites for astronomical events are usually rural, dark sky locations away from urban life.

A study by Millets has revealed the top locations to stargaze.

The market town of Neath in Port Talbot was awarded the top spot as the optimal Welsh location for witnessing astronomical events, thanks to its dark skies and low air quality index (AQI).

The town is the second darkest of all locations Millet’s looked at, second only to Llanelli.

The south Wales valleys town of Merthyr Tydfil came in a number three with very low light population offering clear views.

When stargazing, choosing a dark location away from artificial brightness and city lights is ideal for witnessing the stars, moon or northern lights.

While Cardiff, Bridgend, and Newport have a lower AQI than Neath, darkness significantly impacts stargazing opportunities more than smog and particulate matter in the air.

Wrexham, Barry, Caerphilly and Swansea also appeared in Millet’s top ten list of best places to stargaze.

Outside of Wales, the study revealed that the Cairngorms is the most popular location for witnessing the aurora borealis and Kent is the best county in England for stargazing groups with 13 to join.

