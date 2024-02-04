Beth Winter MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS to join “Property Act – Nothing Less” demand during International Workers’ Day rally

Beth Winter, Labour Member of Parliament for Cynon Valley, and Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, will be among the speakers at a Nid yw Cymru ar Werth (Wales is not for Sale) rally in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 4 May.

The rally, which will take place on International Workers’ Day, will emphasise the need for a Property Act to ensure that housing is treated primarily as a community need, not a commercial asset, so that people can continue to live and work in their communities.

“Property Act – Nothing Less”

Among the other speakers will be Councillor Craig ab Iago, who holds the housing portfolio on Gwynedd County Council, and local musician, Gai Toms. The rally will be led by Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Chair, Joseff Gnagbo, and local town councillor, Dewi Prysor.

During the rally, the language campaigner Ffred Ffransis will introduce Cymdeithas’ “Property Act – Nothing Less” demand to the Government, which will read:

“We call on the Welsh Government to introduce a Property Act to create a housing market suitable to the needs of Wales, and to empower our local communities. Our communities can’t wait any longer – it’s time to act.”

The speakers and local leaders will sign the statement at the end of the rally, which Cymdeithas yr Iaith will present to the Government during the Urdd Eisteddfod later in May.

Jeff Smith, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Sustainable Communities Group, explained: “We expect hundreds to attend to demonstrate the extent of the crisis facing Welsh-speaking communities and to declare that nothing less than the Property Act will do. Welsh communities are dwindling as their residents fail to compete in the open housing market and are forced to leave.

“We are approaching the final months in which there is still a practical opportunity for the Government to introduce legislation and pass it before the end of the Senedd term. We look forward to seeing a wide range of people who believe in the future of Wales and in social justice join the call to demand a Property Act on International Workers’ Day weekend.”

The organizers of the rally, the first of two this year, hope that it will influence the Government’s eagerly-anticipated White Paper on The Right to Adequate Housing and Fair Rents and the report of the Welsh Communities Commission, both of which will be published in the Summer. The second rally in Machynlleth on 14 September will respond to the announcements.

Seven points

The seven points of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Property Act:

Establish the right to adequate housing locally. Plan for local needs. Empower communities. Prioritize local people. Control the rental sector. Sustainable communities. Invest in communities.

