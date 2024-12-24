Bethlehem set to mark second subdued Christmas during war in Gaza

Bethlehem prepared to mark another sombre Christmas in the traditional birthplace of Jesus under the shadow of war in Gaza.

The excitement and cheer that typically descends on the Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank on Christmas were nowhere to be found: The festive lights and giant tree that normally decorate Manger Square were missing. Throngs of foreign tourists that usually fill the square weren’t expected and youth marching bands that gather each year to mark the holiday were absent.

Palestinian security forces arranged barriers near the Nativity Church, built atop the spot where Jesus is believed to have been born, and a worker cleared rubbish bins.