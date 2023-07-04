Betsi Cadwaladr: Damning report of health board accounts to be scrutinised by Senedd

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has announced a damning report exposing misallocation of spending will be turned over to the Senedd’s Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee for scrutiny.

Earlier this year, a report by external accountancy firm EY said the north Wales health board had knowingly wrongly accounted for millions of pounds.

The investigation by the accounts firm began in September 2022 after the regulatory body Audit Wales found “errors” with BCUHB’s 2021-22 accounts. The report by EY found that deliberate incorrect accounting entires were made in order to use up part of the budget not yet spent for the financial year.

The BCUHB said they have taken the report “extremely seriously” and further investigations are taking place to enable the health board to reach its own conclusion.

Evidence

In a statement a spokesperson said: “In light of all the evidence, as to how the misallocation came about and who should be treated as being responsible for the misallocation.

“We have taken the view that the report should be disclosed to the Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee (PAPAC) in confidence (with the names of junior officials redacted) so that the Committee can conduct its important statutory oversight and scrutiny work unimpeded.”

The Health Board’s Interim Chair Dyfed Edwards and Interim Chief Executive Carol Shillabeer will attend a private evidence session of the Committee on Wednesday (July 5).

A spokesperson added: “In fairness to affected individuals and taking into account the need to ensure that the principles of natural justice are being respected and that individuals are not unduly and unfairly being tried in the court of public opinion, we will not comment further in a public forum on the subject matter of the report pending the conclusions of ongoing investigations.”

