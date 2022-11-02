Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board agrees multi-million-pound negligence claim

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has agreed the multi-million-pound settlement of a negligence claim.

The claim was brought by one of the relatives of a baby who was “left severely disabled” following a delay during his delivery by Caesarean section.

A High Court judge was told the boy, who is now four and was born at the Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital, Rhyl, Denbighshire, in 2018, required 24-hour care.

At a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday, the health board agreed to pay compensation which included a lump sum of more than £4 million.

“We are extremely sorry,” barrister Alexander Hutton KC, who represented the health board, told the judge.

“The trust is working hard to learn lessons from this case.”

Mr Justice Soole said he was “quite satisfied” that the settlement was in the boy’s best interests.

The judge heard that the boy’s delivery had been delayed by about 30 minutes.

He said the boy could not be identified in media reports of the case.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

