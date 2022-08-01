Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board slammed over vascular services failings

Frontline staff and patients are being let down by the “double blow of mismanagement and the Welsh Government’s inability to get a grip” on Vascular Services within the Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, Plaid Cymru Health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth has said.

Mr ap Iorwerth’s comments follow the latest in a long line of critical reports into Vascular Services in the north of Wales which highlighted “concerns in relation to the management of aortic patients following the completion of a review of 11 patients’ notes.”

Prior to Vascular Services being centralised in 2019 the service was “excellent, with world class results” said Mr ap Iorwerth adding that “poor decisions, that Plaid Cymru and staff argued vigorously against, have ruined the service patients used to have.”

“This is another highly concerning report into a health board which was taken out of special measures too early, and which has a litany of failures to its name,” Mr ap Iorwerth said.

“Plaid Cymru has consistently raised its concerns about Vascular services at Betsi since it was centralised in 2019, echoing the calls of medical professionals for the facilities at Ysbyty Gwynedd to be preserved.

“The Ysbyty Gwynedd service was excellent, with world class results. Poor decisions, that we and staff argued vigorously against, have ruined the service patients used to have.

“Frontline staff and patients are being let down by the double blow of mismanagement and the Welsh Government’s inability to get a grip on the situation.”

Intervention

Last month Health Minister Eluned Morgan announced that targeted intervention measures for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board would be extended to include services at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

In May Healthcare Inspectorate Wales designated Ysbyty Glan Clwyd as a Service Requiring Significant Improvement following an investigation dating back to January.

During an unannounced onsite inspection that took place between 3-5 May a numbery of patient safety concerns were identified and during that inspection HIW also identified areas where Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s actions in response to a previous Quality Check had failed to lead to any improvement.

Targeted intervention is the second highest level of oversight by the Welsh government, one step below special measures.

“This decision reflects serious and outstanding concerns about the leadership, governance and progress in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, including the vascular service and the emergency department,” the minister said.

