Betsi Cadwaladr: leadership ‘dysfunctional’ says Audit Wales report

A Senedd Committee is calling for urgent intervention from Welsh Government following a report by Audit Wales describing “dysfunctionality” within Board at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).

The report which was published today (23 February) claims that a breakdown in working relationships at BCUHB “is fundamentally compromising” the health board’s ability to tackle the numerous challenges it faces.

Mark Isherwood MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Public Account and Public Administration Committee, and regional MS for North Wales said: “In a time of unprecedented challenges and long-term concerns over performance, quality and safety, it is shocking to read in the Auditor General’s report about the lack of cohesion at the very top of the Board at BCUHB.

“Yet again we find that a breakdown in relationships between the Health Board’s senior leaders has compromised its ability to move forward.”

Mr Isherwood added that the Senedd’s Public Account and Public Administration Committee “is doubtful” that the Health Board can make the necessary improvements without intervention from Welsh Government.

Special measures

Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth, and Plaid Cymru spokesperson for health and social care, said that the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, “cannot serve people of north Wales in its current form.”

The report, said Mr ap Iorwerth, found that several board members showed “signs of emotional distress,” and raises, “fundamental questions about BCUHB.”

The health board was taken out of special measures in November 2020, having been under direct Welsh Government intervention for five years.

Plaid Cymru said at the time it was premature to take BCUHB out of special measures, said Mr ap Iorwerth.

“This is a very critical report (and) I conclude that I don’t believe BCUHB in its current form can serve the people of North Wales effectively.

Fresh start

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: “Betsi Cadwaladr has spent years in special measures and this latest report only goes to show that it was prematurely taken out of them.

“The patients, communities and NHS staff in North Wales deserve better and have continuously been let down by the Health Board and by the Welsh Government’s failure to act sufficiently on the situation.

“It is abundantly clear that the Health Board now needs a completely fresh start.”

