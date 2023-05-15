Beyonce concert travel advice issued as engineering work overruns on South Wales Metro

Transport for Wales (TfW) has issued travel advice for people attending the Beyonce concert in Cardiff as engineering work on the South Wales Metro over-runs leading to train cancellations and bus replacements.

Passengers travelling from the South Wales Valleys to attend the event at the Principality Stadium are advised to allow extra time for their journey as replacements buses are in operation on Wednesday (17 May).

Due to over-running engineering works as part of the South Wales Metro transformation, there will be no trains north of Pontypridd (Treherbert and Merthyr Tydfil Lines) and Mountain Ash (Aberdare Line) all day on Wednesday.

This will impact passengers travelling to/from the Beyonce concert at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Journey planners on the TfW and other websites were updated on Saturday 13 May to reflect the latest changes.

Replacement buses will be in operation on these routes, with changes for rail services at Pontypridd and Mountain Ash.

Ticket acceptance has also been agreed with Stagecoach for the below services:

T4 Merthyr – Pontypridd

60/61 – Aberdare to Pontypridd

120-130 – Treherbert – Pontypridd

132 – Pontypridd – Porth

“Over-running”

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “Unfortunately our planned engineering work is over-running while we complete all the necessary checks to allow the infrastructure to be reopened safely.

“We understand the extension of rail replacement buses that are currently in place will be frustrating for passengers, especially with a major event taking place in Cardiff on Wednesday.

“It is important customers familiarise themselves with the rail replacement timetables to get to the event and home safely afterwards. We also have ticket acceptance in place with bus operators and customers are advised to make use of these where possible.”

Engineering work on the Merthyr Tydfil Line will continue until Sunday 21st May (Merthyr – Tydfil to Pontypridd), then from Sunday 21st May it will fully close from Merthyr Tydfil to Cardiff Central until Sunday 4th June.

On the Aberdare Line (north of Mountain Ash) the line is closed until Sunday 21 May, then from Sunday 21 May it will fully close from Aberdare to Cardiff Central until 0800 Sunday 4 June.

The Treherbert Line is currently closed until February 2024 for major transformation work.

