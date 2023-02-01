Beyoncé to perform in Wales this spring

Beyoncé has confirmed she will perform in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as part of her massive Renaissance tour this spring.

The global pop star announced the tour in an Instagram post today which comes following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Renaissance.

Gleeful fans took the comment section of the stars announcement with one posting: “Jesus, she just killed the gram” and another saying: “Ticketmaster better be prepared.”

The Crazy in Love sensation last performed in Cardiff back in 2018 to a sell out crowd in the Principality Stadium in a combined world tour with husband Jay-Z.

The Renaissance tour will be her first solo tour in six years

She will also stop off to perform in Edinburgh, Sunderland and London this spring.

Beyoncé first found fame as a member of girl group Destiny’s Child and moved on to a highly successful solo career boasting an array of best selling albums such as “I Am… Sasha Fierce” and “Lemonade.”

