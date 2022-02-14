Bicycle repair stations installed across Welsh county with free pumps and tools

Alex Seabrook, local democracy reporter

Bicycle repair stations have been installed across a Welsh county with free-to-use pumps and tools for cyclists.

The 10 new stations installed by Vale of Glamorgan council hope to encourage more people to cycle, by reducing the risk of getting stranded with a flat tyre or similar problem.

Public Health Wales provided funding for the stations in a bid to get more Vale of Glamorgan residents active.

Hard-wearing materials were used to construct the stations to make sure they are safe from vandals, as well as being long lasting.

Councillor Peter King, cabinet member for neighbourhood services and transport, said: “It’s great to see the Vale’s new bicycle repair stations open for the public to use.

“With more and more residents using their bikes, it’s important to us that we implement schemes and facilities to make their journeys as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

“Encouraging active travel is a key part of our Project Zero strategy, the council’s commitment to tackle climate change.”

The stations have been installed at: Alexandra Gardens in Barry; Barry Island car park; Barry leisure centre; Colcot sports centre; Cowbridge leisure centre; Llantwit Major leisure centre; Llantwit Major beach car park; Murchfield community centre; Penarth leisure centre; and Cosmeston country park.

Two more stations are also planned at Porthkerry country park and Colwinston community centre.

The stations can also be used for wheelchairs, pushchairs and footballs.

