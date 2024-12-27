Bid to convert flats will not mean ‘over provision of holiday lets’ developers’ claim

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

A scheme to convert several high street residential flats into holiday accommodation is to be considered by planners.

Cyngor Gwynedd has received a full application for the change of use of the Compton House building on High Street.

The plans call for the change of use of five residential flats into five short-term holiday let units.

The developers claim the application will not result in an “over provision” of holiday accommodation in the Llanberis area.

Alterations

The application has been made by Peter Rowe, of Frodsham based PLP Estates Ltd.

The planning documents state that the outside appearance of the building will “remain unchanged.”

It also states the application is for a change of use and for internal alterations, to an existing building in the village location, and will “not result in loss of habitats or green infrastructure”.

The building, the plans say, is also in a “sustainable” location, and accessible to public transport.

It notes: “The building was in a state of disrepair and works are being carried out internally to amend this.

“The external character of the building will remain.”

Impact

The application claims the development will “not impact on the amenity of neighbours” stating “the use proposed is not dissimilar in its nature to its current residential use”.

“The proposed use will not result in the proposed dispersal of activity on such a scale as to prejudice town and village vitality, if anything it will result in an increase in the vitality of the area,” it adds.

Cyngor Gwynedd recently issued an Article 4 Direction aimed at controlling the change of use of buildings into holiday accommodation through planning rules.

It removes the permitted development rights that allowed the change of use of residential properties into holiday accommodation.

Affordable

Cyngor Gwynedd’s website states that the Article 4 planning changes were recently campaigned for as part of “efforts to ensure affordable provision of houses to meet the needs of local communities”.

According to recent research by the council, an average of 65.5% of the population of Gwynedd are being priced out of the housing market, with the percentage increasing substantially in areas where there are higher numbers of holiday homes.

But the plans state, with regard to planning criteria relating to “over concentration of permanent self-catering holiday accommodation,” that Llanberis is “under” the proposed figure of 15%.

The plans cite a table which does not feature Llanberis, but shows the areas with the highest concentrations of holiday accommodation over 15% – the highest being Llanengan at 47%, Aberdyfi at 46% and Beddgelert at 34%.

It also cites a map, dated June, 2022, claiming to show the city, town and community council areas, above and below the 15% figure.

“The council have defined over provision as when the existing combination of holiday accommodation and second homes within the community/town/city council area is higher than 15%,” the plans say.

“Currently the Llanberis area is under 15%. The table is accurate as of July, 2024, and the most up to date version available.

“Llanberis is not listed as an area above the 15%.”

