Big increase in four-day week jobs as number rise by 148% Wales

The number of jobs offering a four-day week has increased 148% in Wales over the past year, according to new research.

Jobs site CV-Library said adverts for four-day week positions have jumped by around 90% across the UK, especially for work in sectors such as charities, sales, distribution and catering.

Wales had the second biggest rise in jobs offering a four-day week, after the South West of England which saw a rise of 191.4%.

The North West of England saw the smallest rise at 79.6%.

The report comes days after scores of companies launched a trial of a four-day week for their staff, lasting six months.

Chief executive Lee Biggins said: “We are seeing a huge increase in the number of four-day week jobs being posted.

“A year ago, these types of jobs were negligible.

“A lot has changed in both the economy and the job market over the last 12 months and employers are having to seek new ways of attracting new staff, over and above competitive pay and a pension.

“Time will tell if this draws in job seekers, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on application numbers.

“It’s also crucial to see the results of the trials in place and if a four-day working week is viable and sustainable for businesses and not just a short-term solution to attract and retain top talent.”

In terms of sectors, all except agriculture and personnel have seen annual increases to four-day a week job postings. The top sectors were charities with a 492% rise, distribution at 373%, and catering at 286%.

