Big Screen in Cardiff’s Bute Park will broadcast Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

A big screen will be set up in Cardiff’s Bute Park so people can watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Screens broadcasting the events will also be placed in The Mall in London and Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh across the bank holiday weekend.

Events taking places to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign include Trooping the Colour, a service of thanksgiving, a concert and a pageant.

The screens are organised by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The department has also launched an activity pack for children to help them learn about the Queen’s reign, including articles about how the country has changed in the last seven decades.

According to the DCM, more than 70,000 big Jubilee lunches are planned in the four UK nations over a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.

Celebrations

Organisers say Bute Park, will host “an afternoon of celebrations” with families invited to enjoy the Jubilee pageant on a large screen along with entertainment from the bandstand.

Events taking place in London will be broadcast on BBC, Sky and ITV.

The DCMS said the BBC is offering local communities a special one-off TV licence dispensation so they can screen it on a big screen they organise themselves.

The plans will allow those celebrating in town halls, community centres and streets to show live programmes throughout the weekend without needing to purchase a licence.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “In less than a month we will come together as a nation and Commonwealth to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign.

“No other British monarch has reached this milestone and we will celebrate it with tradition, pomp and circumstance.

“I hope that people and communities across the country will come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty – whether that be to watch on big screens or toasting Her Majesty at a Big Jubilee Lunch with their neighbours or coming together in their local village hall.”

