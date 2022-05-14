Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Big Screen in Cardiff’s Bute Park will broadcast Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

14 May 2022 2 minutes Read
The Queen. Picture by defenceimagery.mod.uk (OGL v.3).

A big screen will be set up in Cardiff’s Bute Park so people can watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Screens broadcasting the events will also be placed in The Mall in London and Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh across the bank holiday weekend.

Events taking places to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign include Trooping the Colour, a service of thanksgiving, a concert and a pageant.

The screens are organised by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The department has also launched an activity pack for children to help them learn about the Queen’s reign, including articles about how the country has changed in the last seven decades.

According to the DCM, more than 70,000 big Jubilee lunches are planned in the four UK nations over a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.

Celebrations

Organisers say Bute Park, will host “an afternoon of celebrations” with families invited to enjoy the Jubilee pageant on a large screen along with entertainment from the bandstand.

Events taking place in London will be broadcast on BBC, Sky and ITV.

The DCMS said the BBC is offering local communities a special one-off TV licence dispensation so they can screen it on a big screen they organise themselves.

The plans will allow those celebrating in town halls, community centres and streets to show live programmes throughout the weekend without needing to purchase a licence.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “In less than a month we will come together as a nation and Commonwealth to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign.

“No other British monarch has reached this milestone and we will celebrate it with tradition, pomp and circumstance.

“I hope that people and communities across the country will come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty – whether that be to watch on big screens or toasting Her Majesty at a Big Jubilee Lunch with their neighbours or coming together in their local village hall.”

GW Atkinson
GW Atkinson
4 hours ago

So while people are struggling to even survive, THIS, is what councils are wasting money on. Showing off tax payer funded oppulence while people starve. Absolute disgrace.

Dafydd ap Robart
Dafydd ap Robart
3 hours ago
Reply to  GW Atkinson

“The screens are organised by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).”

Dai Rob
Dai Rob
4 hours ago

God Save The Queen,
This fascist regime.

Malcolm rj
Malcolm rj
3 hours ago

I always thought that was the English family that murderd thousands of Welsh people and also our last true royal family are we going mad our old leaders must be turning in they’re graves

The Original Mark
The Original Mark
3 hours ago
Reply to  Malcolm rj

This is only the beginning, you wait until she pops her clogs, we’ll have her funeral, Charlie’s coronation and another English Prince of Wales forced on us, perfect time for some direct action to show they are not our Royal family.

hdavies15
hdavies15
3 hours ago
Reply to  The Original Mark

.. and if they can tuck all 3 events into one month they’ll probably award us serfs a Bank Holiday month, but with no pay !!

Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
3 hours ago

Bute park is always a lovely place to be and .. oh .. wait a minute. What’s happening there? Really? Well clearly not ALWAYS a lovely place to be but please do return and visit later in June when it can once again be seen at its’ best.

Carol James
Carol James
3 hours ago

Just ignore it, and every other piece of Imperialist propaganda that floats across from London.

Marc
Marc
2 hours ago

A tv in the local Con club will suffice

Gareth
Gareth
1 hour ago

While the poor are starving, this woman can afford to give one of her sons £12 million, to settle a case out of court, disgusting.

Y Cymro
Y Cymro
21 minutes ago

What a vulgar waste of Welsh taxpayers money. 🙄

