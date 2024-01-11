Bilingual learning app shortlisted for prestigious education technology awards

Welsh publishing house Atebol is a finalist for two prestigious awards which recognise global excellence and innovation in education technology thanks to their celebrated bilingual learning apps.

Atebol, based in Aberystwyth, specialises in children’s books and educational resources, and has been shortlisted in two categories at the Bett UK 2024 Awards.

Innovation

The awards are part of Bett UK, the world’s biggest EdTech event, which takes place at London’s ExCeL Centre from 24-26 January 2024.

Atebol has been shortlisted in the categories for Primary Free Digital Content App or Open Educational Resource and Educational Resource for Parents or Home Learning.

The company has been recognised for its innovative approach to bringing stories to life through its bilingual resources, produced in both English and Welsh.

Atebol also provides online learning games and is the largest developer of Welsh language apps.

Atebol as a company has been nominated in the ‘Primary Free Digital Content App’ category, while Ffrindiau Bach (Little Friends), an app designed to assist 3- to 5-year-olds in learning the Welsh alphabet, has been shortlisted in the category for Educational Resource for Parents or Home Learning.

Ffrindiau Bach is a unique Welsh alphabet learning app full of colour and fun that’s suitable for young learners aged 3 to 5. It targets letter learning skills and the development of visual and auditory memory and vocabulary expansion. The app has three layers including learning through story, tracing and playing games.

Excellence

Owain Saunders-Jones, Managing Director at Atebol, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in the ‘Primary Free Digital Content App or Open Educational Resource’, and ‘Educational Resource for Parents or Home Learning’ categories at this year’s Bett Awards.

“Being recognised as a finalist in two categories at the Bett Awards, which are a benchmark of excellence in educational technology, is a testament to the determination and creativity of our team and highlights our mission to integrate digital tools in the learning and teaching experience.

“It’s also brilliant for us to represent Wales and the Welsh language in this global community of EdTech leaders who are so deeply committed to developing innovative solutions that make a genuine difference to the lives of educators and students. I’d like to congratulate all those shortlisted, and wish them the best of luck at this year’s Awards.”

