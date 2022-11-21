Bin the Plaid-Labour co-operation agreement, say Welsh Tories

Welsh Conservatives have called for the year-old Labour-Plaid Cymru co-operation agreement to be ‘binned’.

The Welsh people’s priorities have been abandoned in favour of vanity projects and inaction from the co-operation agreement, say Welsh Tories.

Last November’s co-operation agreement covers 46 policy areas, including the extension of free school meals to all primary school pupils and childcare provision; the creation of a national care service and immediate and radical action to address the second homes crisis.

In a statement, Welsh Conservatives said: “Last year, Adam Price abdicated his party’s role as a genuine opposition to sign an agreement with Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford, while enjoying privileges given to parties both in and out of government.

“However, it’s clear that over the last year the public services Welsh people care about most have been ignored, while the deal has focussed on issues that matter more to the Cardiff Bay bubble, Labour and Plaid.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies MS said: “One year on since the Cooperation Agreement, Labour and Plaid have brought in one disastrous proposal after another, from default 20mph speed limits to tourism taxes to creating more politicians in Cardiff Bay , that are not only far removed from the wishes of the Welsh people, but their needs too.

“The priorities of voters have been completely ignored, with NHS waiting lists sky-rocketing beyond anything seen elsewhere in Britain, the blocking of a Wales-specific Covid inquiry, and school standards, public transport services, and pay packets all diminishing.

“Only the Welsh Conservatives would do what the Welsh people want and need: Bin this plan for more politicians and instead focusing on growing wages, tackling waiting lists and building the roads we need so we can get Wales moving again.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

